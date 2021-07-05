Man treated by paramedics after Fortrose shed blaze
A man was treated by paramedics after a fire which affected four semi-detached homes.
Firefighters were called to reports of a shed on fire in Deans Road in Fortrose on the Black Isle at 17:52 on Sunday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said three fire engines initially went to the scene.
Crews found that the blaze had spread to two neighbouring homes which were well alight.
Two more fire engines and a height appliance were despatched and fire crews put out the blaze, which affected four semi-detached properties in total.