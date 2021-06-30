Motorcyclist dies after van crash on A82 near Inverness
- Published
A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a van on the A82 near Inverness.
The crash happened at about 19:45 on Tuesday at the junction for the Loch Ness Country House Hotel.
Police said the collision involved a black and red Honda CBR motorcycle and a white Ford Transit van. The driver of the van was not injured.
The road was closed for investigation work and reopened at about 00:35 on Wednesday.
Police Scotland has appealed for information.
Sgt David Miller said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and our thoughts are with the family of the motorcyclist who has died.
"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash to get in touch.
"In particular if you have dash-cam footage that might help with our collision investigation then let us know."