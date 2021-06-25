Fisherman dies after two fall overboard off Eigg
A man has died after two crew members fell overboard from a fishing vessel off the Isle of Eigg.
The men were recovered from the water by the third member of the crew in the Sound of Rum.
Police said that one of the men, a 61-year-old, was pronounced dead.
A rescue operation was launched after the coastguard received a mayday call from the vessel just before 19:10 on Thursday.
The alert stated that two of the three crew had entered the water, just north-west of Eigg in the Small Isles.
Mayday relay broadcasts were issued to vessels in the area and the coastguard helicopter from Stornoway and RNLI lifeboats from Mallaig in the Highlands and Tobermory in Mull were sent to the scene.
The coastguard said the crew member still on the fishing vessel managed to get both men back on board, where the helicopter's winch paramedic attended to them.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
The other man suffered a minor injury and did not need any hospital treatment.
An HM Coastguard spokeswoman said: "Mallaig RNLI lifeboat escorted the fishing vessel to Mallaig Harbour, where they were met by Police Scotland and Mallaig Coastguard Rescue Team."