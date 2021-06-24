Sarah Buick: Body found in search for missing Ben Nevis walker
A body of a woman has been found in the search for a hillwalker last seen in a selfie she took at the summit of Ben Nevis.
Sarah Buick, 24, from Dundee, posted the image to social media on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said the body had still to be formally identified, but Ms Buick's family had been informed.
There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Police have been working with Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team since Wednesday in the search for Ms Buick.
She had walked from the Lower Falls area of Glen Nevis but may have later walked to other locations.
Ms Buick took the selfie at about 05:00 on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Insp Nick Hough said: "She is an experienced walker and often makes trips alone, but it is very unlike her to be out of contact with friends and family for this length of time."