Sarah Buick: Search continues for missing Ben Nevis walker
A search is continuing for a hillwalker last seen in a selfie she took at the summit of Britain's highest mountain early on Tuesday.
Sarah Buick, 24, from Dundee, posted the image to social media with the message: "Good morning from Ben Nevis.".
Ms Buick has not been seen or heard from since.
Police Scotland said it was working with Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team in the search, which started on Wednesday.
Police said Ms Buick took the selfie at about 05:00 on Tuesday.
She had walked to the top from the Lower Falls area of Glen Nevis but may have later walked to other locations.
Ms Buick is described as being about 5ft 3in tall, of a slim build with long brown hair.
At the time she went missing she was wearing a light green jacket and carrying an orange rucksack.
A police spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are continuing to locate Sarah and the search will resume this morning."
On Wednesday, Insp Nick Hough said: "As time goes on we are becoming increasingly concerned for Sarah.
"She is an experienced walker and often makes trips alone, but it is very unlike her to be out of contact with friends and family for this length of time."