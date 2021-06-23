Hillwalker missing after taking selfie on Ben Nevis
- Published
An experienced hillwalker has been reported missing after failing to return from a trip up Ben Nevis.
Sarah Buick, 25, from Dundee, took a selfie of herself at the summit of Britain's highest mountain and posted it to social media on Tuesday.
Police said the image was taken at about 05:00 and Ms Buick had not been seen or heard from since.
She had walked to the top from the Lower Falls area of Glen Nevis, but may have later walked to other locations.
Ms Buick posted her image to social media with the message: "Good morning from Ben Nevis."
Police Scotland said there was growing concerns for her safety.
Ms Buick is described as being about 5ft 3in tall, of a slim build with long brown hair.
At the time she went missing she was wearing a light green jacket and carrying an orange rucksack.
Insp Nick Hough said: "As time goes on we are becoming increasingly concerned for Sarah.
"She is an experienced walker and often makes trips alone, but it is very unlike her to be out of contact with friends and family for this length of time."
He added: "We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Ben Nevis or Glen Nevis area over the last 36 hours and has seen anything which may help our searches to please get in touch."