Four seriously injured after bus and car crash near Inverness
Two children and two adults have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a school bus and a car which burst into flames.
The crash, which happened on the A9 south of Inverness at about 16:45 on Saturday, involved a silver Skoda and a bus carrying 36 schoolchildren.
The injured children, aged seven and nine, were in the Skoda that caught fire.
The female car driver was also taken to hospital, along with the bus co-driver.
The 45-year-old woman went to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the children and 48-year-old co-driver and children from the car went to Raigmore Hospital.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a fire had also broken out on the bus.
Police appeal
The road was closed for 10 hours. Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Insp Greg Dinnie said: "This was a serious crash involving four adults and 38 children who were on the bus and in a Skoda Octavia.
"Our inquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.
"I would also ask motorists who were using the A9 at around 4.45pm and may have been recording via dashcam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible."