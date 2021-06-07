Loch Seaforth ferry failure may have been caused by faulty screws
- Published
Early indications are that faulty piston screws may have caused the breakdown of CalMac's MV Loch Seaforth.
The ferry underwent major repairs after suffering engine failure in April.
The breakdown caused wider disruption to CalMac's west coast network because other ferries had to provide cover.
CalMac said the pistons should have been replaced in 2019. An independent report has been commissioned to investigate why this did not happen.
It is believed one of the ferry's piston crowns may have separated from its body and damaged the cylinder head and liner, which caused debris to enter the oil system.
Subsequent repairs to the engines should have enabled the ferry to return to service on 17 May but separately, further damage was caused by the presence of debris in the system when the engines were started up.
This delayed the return of the Loch Seaforth to service until 31 May while further remedial work was performed.
CalMac said the engine manufacturer who was commissioned to perform the repair had acknowledged responsibility for failure to thoroughly clear the engine of debris.
CalMac's managing director Robbie Drummond said: "Up until now our entire focus as a company has been on returning the Loch Seaforth to service so that we could address the impact her loss was having to our customers.
"That has now been achieved successfully and I would like to reiterate my sincere and heartfelt apology for the disruption this incident and the knock-on effects it caused.
"We are taking full accountability for the incident and are already investigating exactly what happened.
"We have selected a global incident investigation company who lead and facilitate major investigations worldwide to prepare an independent report on the process."
Technical investigations
He said technical investigations by the engine manufacturer were ongoing to determine the root cause of the failure.
Results will take up to eight weeks and may not be conclusive.
"We will implement all recommendations in full made by the independent investigation company to mitigate against situations like this happening in future," he said.
"I want to reassure our customers and our stakeholders that we are in the process of checking all other technical bulletins and are putting processes in place to mitigate against this kind of incident happening again."
The 116m-long (380ft) vessel is the largest and fastest in CalMac's fleet, and can carry up to 143 cars and 700 passengers.