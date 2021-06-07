Man denies murdering woman and her son almost 45 years ago
A 79-year-old man has denied the murder of a woman and her three-year-old son almost 45 years ago.
William MacDowell is accused of killing Renee MacRae and Andrew MacRae before allegedly dumping their bodies.
The crimes are said to have occurred on the Dalmagarry lay-by of the A9 - 11 miles from Inverness - and elsewhere on 12 November 1976.
Mr MacDowell was not present for the hearing after it emerged he had recently been in hospital.
His QC told the High Court in Glasgow it was not known if he would be fit to stand trial.
Claim of dumping a pushchair
The two murder charges claim Mr MacDowell - who now lives in Penrith, Cumbria - assaulted 36 year-old Renee - known on court papers as Christina - and Andrew "by means unknown" causing both injury resulting in their death.
Prosecutors allege he had previously shown "malice and ill will" towards the mother and son, who lived in Inverness at the time.
Mr MacDowell - who was 35 at the time - faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
This includes a claim he disposed of the bodies and personal effects by unknown means.
It is also said he torched a BMW car, got rid of a boot hatch from a Volvo car and dumped a pushchair.
This was allegedly all carried out to conceal the murders in a bid to avoid arrest and prosecution.
Special defences
Mr MacDowell's QC Murray Macara pleaded not guilty on his behalf and also lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.
Mr Macara told the hearing: "He was discharged last Friday from hospital. He has multiple conditions."
Judge Lord Matthews later asked the QC: "What is the prognosis? Will he be fit for trial?"
Mr Macara: "I simply do not know. I have spoken to Mr MacDowell fairly regularly.
"He seemed reasonably fit...I did not realise the issues that he had are quite as extensive as appeared to be the case.
"I will be making further inquiries to understand the extent of the problems to see if he is fit to attend and to stand trial."
The defence QC said otherwise "extensive preparations" in connection with the case remained to be completed.
Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC told the hearing he would "tentatively suggest" 15 days for the duration of any possible trial.
Lord Matthews adjourned the case until a further hearing next month.