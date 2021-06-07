Scottish island 'inundated' with offers after plea for caretaker
A remote and uninhabited Scottish island has been "inundated" with offers of help after it asked for someone to volunteer to be its resident caretaker.
Isle Martin, near Ullapool, needs someone to keep the island in shape for visitors this summer.
The island's community trust said it was "swamped" with offers, many of them from "high quality" applicants.
The person chosen to live there for the summer will be the first full-time resident on the island in 30 years.
In a post on social media, the trust said that applications to volunteer were now closed and that it had been "swamped with applications and messages".
It thanked those who had been in contact for their interest, and said those whose offers were being taken further would be contacted by 10 June.
The island was gifted to the community by the RSPB and Isle Martin Trust became a charity in 1999.
The trust invited solo applicants and couples to register their interest in the role, which it said would take about three hours per day.
Their role would involve making sure the island was ready to welcome visitors from June until September, which entails keeping the three houses on the island prepared for guests, cleaning the public toilets, welcoming visitors and making sure they are sticking to Covid safety measures.
They will also have to be able to drive a power boat - their only way on and off the island.
In return, the person chosen will get to live on the island with their expenses paid every week.
But the trust warned it would not appeal to everyone - there is no running hot water and only a small solar electrical charger that may power a phone or a laptop or even some lights.
Isle Martin also boasts two beaches, a micro museum (in a hut) and a hill which affords birdwatching.
The island hosts Scotland's first seaweed festival (6-12 September) and sometimes operates a pop-up café.
Isle Martin - five minutes from civilisation, but a world away
Isle Martin is located at the mouth of Loch Broom, about three miles north-west of Ullapool in Wester Ross. The nearest mainland is less than a mile away at Armavir.
At just 400 acres in size, it lies below the towering cliffs of Beinn Mhor Coigach and opposite the ancient Viking Fort of Dun Canna.
Beyond the island are the Summer Isles - a group of islands which lie off Achiltibuie on the beautiful Coigach Peninsula.
It is only five minutes by boat from the mainland.
Over the years it has held a monastery, a herring curing station and a flour mill. It is now recognised as a bird sanctuary.