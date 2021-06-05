Teenager hit by car at Kirkton dies in hospital
A 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured after being hit by a car near Inverness has died in hospital.
Edward Bush, from Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, was struck by a white Audi Q3 on the A82 at Kirkton, near Lochend, on Thursday.
A 16-year-old girl involved in the same incident remains in a critical condition. A second 16-year-old girl has been discharged from hospital.
Police Scotland said inquiries into the crash were "ongoing".
Edward's family paid tribute a "truly outstanding young man" who had an "incredible and bright future ahead of him".
"He will never be forgotten and will remain eternally loved and adored by his brothers, parents, family, and friends," the teenager's family added in a statement.
The three teenagers, who were all pedestrians, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness following the crash at about 16:20 on Thursday.
The road was closed for six hours while officers carried out an investigation.
Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod said: "Our inquiries into this fatal crash are ongoing and it's important we establish exactly what happened.
"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward. I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help with our investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland.