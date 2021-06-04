Boy and girls seriously injured after being hit by car
- Published
A boy and two 16-year-old girls have been seriously injured after being struck by a car on the A82 near Inverness on Thursday.
Police said the teenagers were pedestrians when the crash, involving a white Audi Q3, happened at Kirkton, near Lochend, at about 16:20.
The boy, also aged 16, and one of the girls suffered what police described as life-threatening injuries.
The second girl suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said the boy was in a critical condition in Inverness' Raigmore Hospital, while the most seriously injured of the two girls has been transferred from Raigmore to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The second girl has been receiving treatment at Raigmore Hospital.
The road was closed for six hours while officers carried out an investigation.
Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses.
Sgt Angus Macleod said: "Our inquiries into the crash are ongoing and it's important we establish exactly what happened.
"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.
"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage which could help with our investigation."