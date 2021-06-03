Warning of strike action in air traffic dispute
Air traffic controllers at Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) are to continue action in a dispute over centralising some operations.
Hial has proposed controlling air traffic at Inverness, Sumburgh, Dundee, Kirkwall and Stornoway from a central hub in Inverness.
The Prospect union said the move would result in the loss of 50 jobs.
The air traffic controllers have voted to renew their mandate for industrial action, including strikes.
Since January the Prospect members have refused to work overtime, co-operate with Hial's air traffic project and refused to assist in the training for new recruits.
Hial's managing director Inglis Lyon said the action would have an impact on passengers.
He said the company would continue dialogue with Prospect to "agree and finalise various policies to support our air traffic colleagues" through the transition to the new set up.