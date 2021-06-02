Cryobattery energy plant proposed for Highlands
A cryobattery energy plant has been proposed for a disused area of a Caithness quarry.
The site would use off-peak electricity to compress and cool air in a tank, so it becomes a freezing liquid.
During times of peak demand, the liquid would be warmed back into a gas to drive a turbine to create more electricity.
Developer Highview Power is behind plans for a similar facility in Greater Manchester.
The company, which has offices in London and also the US and Australia, has notified Highland Council of its intention to submit a planning application for the Caithness project.
The proposed location is a disused area of Spittal Mains Quarry near Wick.
The plant would have capacity to generate almost 50MW of electricity for up to six hours.
Cylindrical storage tanks with a maximum height of 45m (148ft), air liquefier machinery and a control room have been proposed.
The idea for the cryogenic energy was promoted by self-taught engineer Peter Dearman from his garage in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire.
He had been developing a car run on similar principles with liquid hydrogen and saw the potential for applying the technology to electricity storage.