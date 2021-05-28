Scotland's first outdoor live music festival since lockdown begins
Scotland's first outdoor live music festival since the end of the latest lockdown is taking place this weekend.
Up to 250 revellers have begun arriving at the Capers in Cannich festival, which is taking place near Inverness.
Groups will be staying in social bubbles in glamping tents with their own "gardens", according to organisers.
Festival-goers can also sit near the stage on straw bales, and order deliveries of food and drink to where they are using an app.
Festival director Karl Falconer said security staff would help make sure Covid-19 rules were followed on the site.
He said: "It has taken many months of planning to get it right.
"Because it is a new festival we have been able to design it from the ground up."
He added that it would be a "moment to remember" and "an incredible feeling" to bring live entertainment back to Scotland in a safe environment.
Festival-goers began arriving on site on Friday to settle into their tents, which come as part of their three-night package.
The line-up includes Hò-rò, Gordon James and The Power, Colonel Mustard and The Dijon 5.
Some bands who arrived on Friday could been seen doing a soundcheck after months away from live audiences.