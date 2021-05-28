CalMac's Loch Seaforth due to leave Greenock after repairs
CalMac's Ullapool to Stornoway ferry is due to leave a yard on the Firth of Clyde following more than a month of repairs.
The MV Loch Seaforth suffered an engine failure in the middle of April.
The breakdown caused wider disruption to CalMac's west coast network because other ferries had to be used to cover for the Loch Seaforth.
Earlier this week, Transport Secretary Graeme Dey described the situation as "intolerable" for islanders.
The Loch Seaforth is due to leave Greenock early on Friday afternoon and head for Stornoway on Lewis in the Western Isles.
On the way, the ship will undergo a 50-hour sea trial. If it passes the trial, it is due to be back in service on Monday.
Previous return to service dates in April and this month - including 17, 21 and 28 May - have been missed after engineers uncovered other engine problems.
The 116m-long (380ft) Loch Seaforth can carry up to 143 cars and 700 passengers.
Built in Germany at a cost of £42m, the ferry has been in service since 2015 and is the largest and fastest in CalMac's fleet.
Catamaran ferry
MSPs representing communities served by CalMac's west coast network met with new transport secretary Mr Dey earlier this week.
They raised concerns about the impact of disrupted ferry services on island families and businesses.
Following the meeting, Mr Dey said: "I entirely recognise the intolerable nature of the situation for islanders on an individual and economic basis.
"I also realise what they want is action rather than warm words. I am very much open to constructive, viable suggestions for improving matters."
Possible options being explored to "increase resilience" on CalMac's network is using a catamaran ferry called the MV Pentalina.
The Pentalina operated between Caithness and Orkney, before being replaced in 2019 by another catamaran the MV Alfred. Pentland Ferries still owns the Pentalina.
Kathryn Scollie, of Pentland Ferries, said: "I can confirm that the MV Pentalina is available for charter.
"The vessel can be fully crewed and available within one month of an agreement being signed."