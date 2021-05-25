Man arrested after three injured in three car crash on A82
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after three people were seriously injured in a three-car crash near Fort William.
The incident involving a white Audi A3, a black BMW 5 Series and a white Toyota Corolla happened on the A82 at about 17:30 on Monday.
A man and a woman, both 21, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by air ambulance.
A woman was also flown by helicopter to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses.