Marriage proposal at famous Scottish beach airport
A man surprised his girlfriend with a marriage proposal written in the sand of the world famous Barra Airport.
Jamie Forde, 26, asked if staff would arrange to have the message ready for when he and Anna Pond, 25, flew into Barra from Glasgow on Saturday.
Ms Pond spotted the proposal as the Loganair aircraft slowed on its approach to the beach runway.
Mr Forde said: "Anna turned to me and said 'what?' Once she realised it was for her she said 'yes'".
The couple from Yorkshire were visiting the Western Isles for a short break.
Mr Forde, an aviation enthusiast, had always wanted to visit Barra's beach runway, which regularly appears on lists of the world's most scenic airports.
He said: "I hadn't expected the airport to agree to it, but they did and even did test flights using a drone to make sure the message was in the right place for Anna to see.
"We got a round of applause from the rest of those on the flight when they realised what was happening."
Once word of the proposal spread, the couple received gifts from their taxi driver and a local restaurant.
Mr Forde said Loganair, the airport and islanders had helped make the occasion even more special.