New problems uncovered on CalMac's Loch Seaforth
Further problems have been uncovered by engineers carrying out repairs to CalMac's MV Loch Seaforth.
The ferry suffered an engine failure last month, but there were hopes of it being back in service by the end of April and then by 17 May.
On Thursday, CalMac said the boat could return on Monday but more work is now needed on the engines and crankshaft.
The breakdown has disrupted the Ullapool-Stornoway route and other services across the CalMac network.
The 28 May is now the earliest expected date for the Loch Seaforth's return to service.
Temporary changes to vessels across CalMac's network will remain in place for the time being.
CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond said: "This is frustrating news, as we were expecting to see the Loch Seaforth return to service sooner than this.
"We will continue to work closely with customers to keep them updated of the latest situation and to minimise further disruption."