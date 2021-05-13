Return of CalMac's largest ferry further delayed
- Published
CalMac's largest and fastest ferry is now not expected to return to its Ullapool-Stornoway route until 21 May at the earliest.
The Loch Seaforth suffered an engine failure last month, but there were hopes of it being back in service by the end of April and then by 17 May.
The breakdown disrupted the Ullapool-Stornoway route and other services across the CalMac network.
Services affected include sailings to and from Arran.
The firm had to move ferries from their normal routes to help provide cover for the Loch Seaforth.
The delay comes after specialist engineers carried out final testing on the Loch Seaforth and identified that further work was needed on one of its engine bearings.
The Loch Seaforth is set to leave the James Watt Dock in Greenock, where it was repaired, for two days of sea trials on Monday.
CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond said: "We will continue to keep customers informed of updates and we are very grateful for their patience and understanding at this time.
"Any change to services can be challenging for the communities we serve, and we apologise for the disruption this will cause."
The 116m-long (380ft) Loch Seaforth can carry up to 143 cars and 700 passengers.
Built in Germany at a cost of £42m, the ferry has been in service since 2015 and is the largest and fastest in CalMac's fleet.