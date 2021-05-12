Dores fire: Body found in blaze hit home
- Published
A body has been found and recovered from a Highland property following a blaze last Monday night.
Firefighters were called to the scene in the Dores area near Loch Ness, south of Inverness, at about 22:30 on 3 May.
Police said formal identification had still to take place but the family of the householder, Terry Glendinning, had been informed.
Last week, police said extensive structural damage had made it unsafe for fire crews to enter the building.
Det Insp Reuben Lindsay said: "A joint investigation into the full circumstances of the fire remains ongoing, in partnership with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service."