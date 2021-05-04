Skier hurt in Cairngorms used smartwatch to get help
An injured skier was rescued after she activated an emergency signal on her smartwatch.
The woman fell and dislocated a shoulder in Coire Raibert in the Cairngorms.
Her signal for help was received by a co-ordination centre in Houston, Texas, which then alerted her emergency contact back in the UK.
The signal included her location and she was found by a coastguard helicopter which flew her to hospital.
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, which along with Dundonnell MRT were asked to assist in the rescue, believe it was first time they had responded to a call for help made using a smartwatch.
The woman flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment after the rescue on Friday.