Body identified three months after found on Fortrose beach
The body of a woman found on a Highland beach three months ago was a Romanian national, police have said.
Her body was found on the shoreline at Fortrose, on the Black Isle, on 30 January but police were initially unable to identify her.
They released a computer-generated image of the woman in March as part of a public appeal.
Police say she has now been identified as a Romanian national who was reported missing on 22 March.
Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Det Insp Craig Still said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this time. They have been fully updated by our officers and ask for privacy at this time.
"I want to take the opportunity to thank everybody who came forward with information or who helped our inquiries in any way in the weeks since she was found."