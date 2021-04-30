Covid in Scotland: 10 crew on supply ship test positive
Ten people have tested positive for Covid-19 on an offshore supply ship docked at a Highlands port.
Oil and gas industry company Subsea 7 confirmed the cases on its Normand Subsea at Nigg on the Cromarty Firth.
Affected personnel and non-essential crew members have been transferred onshore into quarantined accommodation.
Subsea 7 said none of the workers were presenting serious health conditions, and NHS Highland said there was no risk to the wider community.
The ship is to be given a deep clean.
A company spokesman said the situation was being monitored and precautionary measures to reduce the risk of exposure were being taken.
The Cromarty Firth is used for "parking" oil and gas installations such as rigs and has two yards, at the ports of Nigg and Cromarty, for servicing the offshore structures and also ships.