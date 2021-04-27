Inverness Castle redevelopment approved
Highland Council has secured planning permission to transform Inverness Castle into a visitor attraction.
The 19th Century property was used as a sheriff court until the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service moved to a new building last year.
Exhibition space, cafes and a roof terrace have been proposed for the hilltop landmark.
The revamp of the castle - which was built in 1836 - could take five years to complete.
The red sandstone building constructed on a mound overlooking the city and the River Ness.
In 1848, a building known as the North Block was added and served as a prison.
It is thought there may have been a castle on the site from as far back as the 11th Century.
Highland Council's south planning applications committee granted permission for the conversion work.