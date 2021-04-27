Man tried to rape 12-year-old girl then 'joked about it'
A woman has told a jury at the High Court in Glasgow a man tried to rape her as a child and then joked about it.
The 22-year-old claimed Kim Avis attacked her when she was 12 at a property near Inverness.
Mr Avis denies a total of 25 charges spanning from between January 1997 to March 2019.
The accusations include claims that he raped three women. He is also said to have attempted to rape one of them when she was 12.
Avis is further charged with sexually assaulting a girl when she was 11.
The 22-year-old woman told prosecutor Graeme Jessop she believed Mr Avis treated the attack on her "like a game".
Sex act
She said she had asked Mr Avis to give her a massage days after her 12th birthday.
The woman said he got on top of her and also performed a sex act on himself.
She told the court: "He asked me to look at him while he was doing it and was talking in a joking sense. It was like it was some kind of game.
"I remember feeling embarrassed and I didn't want to look. I do remember looking quickly then looking away."
The woman said she was told by Mr Avis not to mention what happened or else "he would die."
She added: "He said this in a playful joking manner."
The trial continues before judge Lord Sandison.