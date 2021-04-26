Arrest after OAP killed in Highlands crash with lorry
A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash in the Highlands last year.
Matthew Donnell, 86, from Grantown-on-Spey, died following the collision which involved the car he was driving and a lorry on the A939 Dava Moor road.
An 81-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was seriously injured in the crash near Grantown-on-Spey on 7 October.
Police Scotland said its thoughts were with Mr Donnell's family.
