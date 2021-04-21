BBC News

Crews tackle wildfire near Highlands army barracks

image captionMore than 15 firefighters were sent to the fire near Fort George

A wildfire has broken near an army barracks in the Highlands.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said more than 15 firefighters were tackling the incident near Fort George.

The fort, a former 18th Century artillery fortification near Ardersier, is a working army barracks.

The fire has come at a time of heightened risk of wildfires across Scotland due to a lengthy spell of dry weather.

image captionA large plume of smoke could be seen from the wildfire

SFRS said it was alerted to the blaze at about 13:35.

Three appliances and other specialist resources including an all-terrain vehicle were sent to the scene.

image captionThe fire service was alerted to the wildfire at about 13:35

