Crews tackle wildfire near Highlands army barracks
A wildfire has broken near an army barracks in the Highlands.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said more than 15 firefighters were tackling the incident near Fort George.
The fort, a former 18th Century artillery fortification near Ardersier, is a working army barracks.
The fire has come at a time of heightened risk of wildfires across Scotland due to a lengthy spell of dry weather.
SFRS said it was alerted to the blaze at about 13:35.
Three appliances and other specialist resources including an all-terrain vehicle were sent to the scene.