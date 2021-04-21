Final design for Inverness Archimedes Screw hydro scheme
A final design has been produced for an Archimedes Screw hydro electric scheme in Inverness.
Highland Council has been planning the project for a number of years.
Its final design - which councillors will be asked to approve at a meeting next week - involves two screws instead of the original plan for one.
The scheme, to be located on the banks of the River Ness at Whin Park, could generate 100kW of electricity and is to be promoted as a visitor attraction.
Highland Council has proposed siting the project near the Holm Mill road bridge.
The Archimedes Screw has been used in the past as a means of drawing water at low level to a higher level. Its design has been attributed by some experts to the ancient Greek scientist Archimedes.
In recent times, the screw has been used as a way of generating electricity.