Inverness Castle revamp recommended for approval
Highland Council has submitted a planning application to transform Inverness Castle into a tourist attraction.
The 19th Century property was used as a sheriff court until the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service moved to a new building last year.
Exhibition space, cafes and a roof terrace have been proposed for the hilltop landmark.
Council planning officials have recommended approving the plans.
Highland Council's south planning applications committee will consider the application at a meeting next week.
Work to revamp the castle could take five years to complete.
The sandstone castle was built in 1836.
It was constructed on a mound overlooking the city and the River Ness. In 1848, a building known as the North Block was added and served as a prison.
It is thought that there may have been a castle on the site from as far back as the 11th Century.