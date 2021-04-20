Permission given for expansion of Kishorn dry dock
Plans to extend the dry dock at Kishorn Port in Wester Ross have been approved by Highland councillors.
The operators said the development would increase the yard's capacity by more than 50%.
Kishorn Port Ltd said it would be able to decommission larger marine structures - including ships up to 250m (820ft) long.
The project will involve excavating an area of nearby hillside and the removal of about 400,000 cubic metres of rock.
The rock is to be used in the reclamation of an area of foreshore to provide the site with more land to use.
Kishorn Port Ltd, a joint venture between Corpach-based Ferguson Transport and Shipping and Aberdeen-based Leiths (Scotland) Ltd, said the expanded yard would be able to support the creation of 40 new jobs.
The company's Colin Ortlepp said: "We're extremely appreciative of the support we've had from the local community, the council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and many others in our journey to bring work back to Kishorn.
"More activity at Kishorn gives us the ability to create further employment opportunities within Wester Ross."
Two years ago, the yard took on its first major oil and gas industry contract in more than 40 years.
Kishorn was used in the 1970s for the construction of the Ninian Central oil production platform.
Weighing more than 600,000 tonnes, the platform was the world's largest floating concrete structure.
In 2019, it was used for servicing the world's biggest semi-submersible offshore drilling rig, Ocean GreatWhite.
Kishorn: A brief history
The dry dock is part of the Kishorn Yard, which was developed in the 1970s as a manufacturing and fabrication yard for oil platforms.
Between 1975 and 1987, it was owned by Howard Doris Ltd and in 1977 more than 3,000 people were employed at the site.
There was not enough accommodation for so many workers in this part of the north west Highlands coast so two retired cruise ships, Rangatira and the Odysseus, were brought in to accommodate them.
The yard was used in the construction of the North Sea oil and gas industry's massive Ninian Central Platform in the late 1970s.
This structure weighed 600,000 tonnes once completed, making it the largest man-made moveable object at the time. Seven tugs were required to tow it from Loch Kishorn to its North Sea site.
The dry dock was last used in the 1990s for the making of two caissons to support the Skye Bridge.
Kishorn's heydays are also remembered in the folk song Kishorn Commandos. It can still be heard sung in pubs on the west coast.