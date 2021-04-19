Teenage boys rescued from drifting dinghy off Caithness coast
Two teenage boys had to be rescued after they got into difficulty in a dinghy off the Caithness coast.
Their inflatable boat began drifting in Thurso Bay on Saturday afternoon. The coastguard was alerted by a member of the public just before 17:30.
Coastguard rescue teams from Scrabster, Duncansby, Melvich and Wick and Thurso RNLI lifeboat were sent to the scene.
The boys were picked up by the lifeboat before being transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.