CalMac's largest ferry out of Ullapool-Stornoway service for engine repairs
CalMac has said its largest ferry has broken down and will need to be taken to dry dock for "major" engine repairs.
The MV Loch Seaforth has been taken off the Ullapool-Stornoway route and is likely to be out of service until at least the end of April.
Calmac apologised to customers for the inconvenience that will be caused.
The MV Isle of Lewis will pick up the day service for passengers and freight from Thursday.
The overnight freight service has been suspended until further notice.
Leaders at Western Isles Council have been critical of CalMac's local ferry services which they have described as "unacceptably poor".