Questions wanted for BBC Radio Scotland election debate
- Published
BBC Radio Scotland is recording a Scottish election debate programme for the Highlands and Islands to be broadcast next week.
The programme hosted by reporter Iain Macinnes is seeking questions to pose to candidates standing for election on 6 May.
Perhaps you want to quiz them about plans for the Highlands and Islands economic recovery after Covid, or the need for more infrastructure?
What about the impact of Brexit on the economy or the continuing debate around Scottish independence?
Climate change, renewable energy or education policy may be the topics where you want to know more about the individual parties plans?
Whatever it is we would like to hear the questions you want to put to the politicians standing in the Scottish Parliament poll in just over three weeks.
Please send your question to: highlandsdebate@bbc.co.uk.
We would like questions to reach us by no later than Monday 19 April.