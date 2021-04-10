Rail disruption after train derails at Dalwhinnie during testing
- Published
The railway line between Perth and Inverness has been closed after a train derailed during overnight testing.
The incident happened near to Dalwhinnie station in the Highlands at about 03:15.
ScotRail said it was not a passenger service and no-one was injured.
Passengers have been warned to expect disruption to services. Trains to and from Inverness to Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street will terminate at Pitlochry and restart from Aviemore.
A ScotRail spokesperson said: "Services between Perth and Inverness are currently disrupted. There will be replacement bus services for those making essential journeys.
"Customers should check our website, app and social media channels for the latest arrangements before they travel."