Covid in Scotland: Mountain bike world cup event cancelled
- Published
One of Scotland's biggest cycling events will not take place for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.
The Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup has been held for almost 20 years at Nevis Range.
In the past, it has drawn crowds of more than 20,000 spectators over a weekend of competitions.
Last year's event was cancelled due to Covid, and organisers said the risks remained too high to hold it this year.
Organisers had previously suggested it might go ahead in May, but without spectators.
Mike Jardine, from organisers Rare Management, said: "Whilst the easing of restrictions is moving in the right direction, there are still a number of challenges with the delivery of an event of this size that, even without public attendance, make it difficult to deliver a safe world cup in May."
He said organisers would focus on the future and "return bigger, better and more passionate than ever".
The event forms part of an international downhill mountain biking series of competitions.
More than 250 riders from all over the world have taken part in previous years.