'Much-needed' homes planned for former church land in Lochinver
- Published
A community group has bought 55 acres (22ha) of Church of Scotland land in Lochinver in the north-west Highlands.
Assynt Development Trust said part of its newly-acquired site, which has a view towards the mountain Suilven, could be used for building homes on.
The trust has been involved in an effort that began 15 years ago to find suitable locations for affordable homes.
A network of paths and commercial units have also been proposed for the site.
The Scottish Land Fund helped with the land purchase.
'Pitch ideas'
Willie Jack, chairman of Assynt Development Trust, said: "We can now begin to address some of the issues facing our community, such as the need for affordable homes for Assynt residents.
"We are very keen that people have a chance to pitch their ideas in, for what they need and want in Lochinver."
Plans to tackle a shortage of affordable housing for local people in Applecross have also taken a major step forward after a development site was officially acquired for the community.
The Scottish Land Fund provided a grant to Applecross Community Company so it could build at least eight new homes for affordable rent.
The funding has also allowed local people to buy a patch of land for allotment gardens and a stretch of woodland at Torgarve which will be opened to allow community access.
Applecross Community Company chairman Owen Kilbride said "You don't need to scratch very deep to see the housing issue in Applecross.
"People are sleeping on couches, caravan and even vans during the tourist season.
"The provision of affordable housing is really key to trying to keep our community thriving here and so we're delighted to have got this piece of land to start that process."