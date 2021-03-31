BBC News

Historical clothing from 14 museums displayed online

image captionThe exhibition includes a knitted swimming costume from Strathpeffer's Highland Museum of Childhood

Fourteen museums have joined forces to put on an online exhibition of clothing through the ages.

The virtual display, called Highland Threads, features a selection of historical garments.

They include a waistcoat and jacket said to have belonged to have belonged to Bonnie Prince Charlie from Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.

Another item is a child's knitted swimming costume from the Highland Museum of Childhood in Strathpeffer.

Some of the costumes will also be on display at their museum to be viewed by visitors once Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed and the museums can open again.

image captionA waistcoat and jacket believed to have been worn by Bonnie Prince Charlie features in the virtual exhibition
image captionGrantown Museum's Victorian bustle wedding dress can be viewed online

Helen Avenell, of Museums and Heritage Highlands, said each costume told a "fascinating story".

She said: "We even have a 1740s silk dress used as a dressing up costume for a family's children. Before being donated to the museum, it was put through a washing machine - luckily it survived."

image captionAn 18th-century Spitalfields dress from Dornoch Historylinks' collection
image captionHighland Folk Museum's Drummond tartan silk satin dress is another of the items in the exhibition, which opened on Thursday

The other museums involved are Glencoe, Gairloch, Ullapool, Grantown, Fort William's West Highland Museum, Castletown Heritage Society, Tain through Time and Wick Heritage Museum, Newtonmore's Highland Folk Museum, Rosemarkie's Groam House Museum, Strathnaver Museum and Dornoch Historylinks.

image captionA late-Victorian outfit from Castletown Heritage Society

