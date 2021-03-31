Historical clothing from 14 museums displayed online
- Published
Fourteen museums have joined forces to put on an online exhibition of clothing through the ages.
The virtual display, called Highland Threads, features a selection of historical garments.
They include a waistcoat and jacket said to have belonged to have belonged to Bonnie Prince Charlie from Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.
Another item is a child's knitted swimming costume from the Highland Museum of Childhood in Strathpeffer.
Some of the costumes will also be on display at their museum to be viewed by visitors once Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed and the museums can open again.
Helen Avenell, of Museums and Heritage Highlands, said each costume told a "fascinating story".
She said: "We even have a 1740s silk dress used as a dressing up costume for a family's children. Before being donated to the museum, it was put through a washing machine - luckily it survived."
The other museums involved are Glencoe, Gairloch, Ullapool, Grantown, Fort William's West Highland Museum, Castletown Heritage Society, Tain through Time and Wick Heritage Museum, Newtonmore's Highland Folk Museum, Rosemarkie's Groam House Museum, Strathnaver Museum and Dornoch Historylinks.