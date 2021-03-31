Naked man interrupts online council meeting
Police have been alerted after a naked man interrupted an online meeting of a community council in the Highlands.
The incident happened during a video conference held by Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council on Monday night.
The man could be seen naked on screen, facing away from the camera.
Members of the public could request to join the discussions on plans for 800 homes on Fairways golf course near Inverness.
The community council confirmed they had raised the incident with Police Scotland.
A police spokeswoman said: "Officers have been made aware and inquiries are at an early stage."