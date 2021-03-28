Teenager killed and girl critical after Highland crash
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has died and a 15-year-old girl is critically ill after they were involved in a single-car crash near Alness in the Highlands.
They were passengers in a blue Audi RS4 which was being driven by a 39-year-old man, who remains in hospital.
The accident happened on the B9176, known locally as Struie Road, Fyrish, at about 09:35 on Saturday.
A 22-year-old woman, who was a front-seat passenger, was also taken to hospital but has since been released.
Police said the car was travelling west on the B817 but then turned right onto the B9176 when the driver appears to have lost control and hit a wall at the junction of Fyrish Substation.
Dashcam appeal
The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was a rear seat passenger along with the 15-year-old girl, who is in a critical condition.
Sgt David Miller said: "We are appealing to any other road users who were in the area around the time of the incident to contact us, did you see a blue Audi, did you pass it on the road?
"Any small piece of information could be vital in our inquiries.
"In particular, we would ask motorists with dashcams to check their footage as they could have captured an image which could assist us."