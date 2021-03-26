Barra's planned new distillery could create 30 jobs
A £5m whisky and gin distillery has been proposed for Barra in the Western Isles.
Isle of Barra Distillers Ltd, which already makes gin, said its planned new site could create at least 30 jobs.
It has been proposed the distillery would be built using sustainable materials and powered by renewable energy.
A visitor centre, shop and a café/bar have also been proposed. A planning application is to be submitted in May.
Barra has close connections to the story of Whisky Galore, and the real-life ship wreck that inspired it.
The film Whisky Galore was shot at locations on the island in 1948.
The film was adapted from a book by Compton MacKenzie, who was inspired by the grounding of a cargo ship carrying more than 250,000 bottles of whisky.
The SS Politician got into difficulty off the island of Eriskay, near Barra, on 5 February 1941.
The ship was headed for Jamaica when it ran aground on the northern side of the island in bad weather.