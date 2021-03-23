Covid in Scotland: Western Isles to move to level three
The Western Isles are to move back to level three Covid restrictions from 18:00 on Wednesday.
The islands were placed under a level four lockdown at the end of January following a number of Covid outbreaks.
The largest outbreak, which affected Barra, was declared over last month.
NHS Western Isles' vaccination programme has also reached the point of offering people aged over 40 their first dose.
