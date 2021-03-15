BBC News

Aurora lights up the night sky over Scotland

image copyrightCogies Auroras/BBC Weather Watchers

Displays of the Aurora Borealis were visible from parts of Scotland overnight.

Also known as the Northern Lights, the aurora appear as shimmering waves of light when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with energetic charged particles from the sun.

BBC Weather Watchers and BBC Scotland News website readers photographed the "lights" from the Highlands and Moray. The displays were also powerful enough to be spotted further south than usual, including from North Berwick in East Lothian.

image copyrightSkywatcher/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionA beautiful display of the aurora from Lossiemouth in Moray
image copyrightNeil Mcclure
image captionThe "lights" were visible from North Berwick in East Lothian
image copyrightAlan Tough
image captionThe aurora lights up the night sky in a picture taken from Elgin in Moray
image copyrightMichelleC/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionThe aurora's glow from Lossiemouth
image copyrightColin Conti/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionHopeman on the Moray Firth coast was another vantage point for observing the Northern Lights
image copyrightCrabman/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionThe view from Munlochy on the Black Isle in the Highlands

All images are copyrighted.

