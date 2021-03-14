Motorcyclist dies in early morning crash in Caithness
A motorcyclist has died in an early morning crash in the Highlands.
The incident happened shortly after 03:00 GMT on Sunday, on Main Street in Castletown, Caithness.
The 30-year-old man, on black Aprilia SX125 motorbike, died at the scene.
Police closed the road for nine hours for investigations.
Sgt Kate Park said: "We are carrying out extensive investigations into the incident."
Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident or anyone saw the rider and the motorbike before the crash.