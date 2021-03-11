The Hebrides' wild swimming 'real-life' mermaid
- Published
A wild swimmer has been exploring the Western Isles' coast in a custom-made mermaid tale.
Kate Macleod, from Uig, Lewis, started her interest in wild swimming when she was a girl and for the last 10 years has taken to the waters of the sea and lochs in both summer and winter.
She said: "Living on an island you are bound to be drawn to the sea. It is in my blood."
The 24-year-old has made a four-part documentary - Mermaid Tales - for BBC Alba. The first episode will be shown on 16 March.
All images are copyrighted.