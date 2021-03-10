High winds cut power to thousands of Skye and Uist homes
Thousands of properties across Skye and North and South Uist were left without power after high winds on Tuesday.
Energy company SSEN said electricity supplies had been restored to 13,000 customers.
It said it expected power to be restored to a remaining 3,000 properties during Wednesday morning.
Winds gusted to more than 70mph over the Western Isles and west Highlands on Tuesday. The Met Office issued a yellow "be aware" warning for the weather.
A small number of schools on Skye, including Portree High School, are closed because of the power cut.
SSEN said conditions were "challenging" overnight.