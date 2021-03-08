Cyber attack disrupts services at the University of the Highlands and Islands
A cyber attack has caused disruption to services at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).
Sites across UHI's network of 13 colleges and research institutions, including Inverness and Perth colleges, were closed to students on Monday.
The university said IT engineers were working to "isolate and minimise" the impact from the incident. The source of the attack was not known.
UHI said it did not believe personal data had been affected.
The university has sites across Scotland, including in the Northern and Western Isles, Highlands, Moray and Argyll.
It said some students were still able to attend a small number of its sites, if told they could do so. They include Scotland's national centre for Gaelic, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig on Skye, also Moray College in Elgin, Scottish Association for Marine Science in Oban and Lews Castle College in Stornoway.