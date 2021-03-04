BBC News

Covid: Mountain bike event could return without fans

image captionThe Fort William World Cup is held at Nevis Range

The organisers of one of Scotland's biggest cycling events say it might go ahead this year - but without spectators.

The Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup has been held for almost 20 years at Nevis Range on the slopes of Aonach Mor mountain.

In the past it has drawn crowds of more than 20,000 spectators over a weekend of competitions.

Last year's event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers said it might take place in May, but without spectators and if "numerous challenges" were resolved.

The event forms part of an international downhill mountain biking series of competitions.

More than 250 riders from all over the world have taken part in previous years.

Organisers said the event would not be the same without fans and hoped next year's might see the return of spectators.

