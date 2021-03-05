'Green hydrogen hub' proposed for the Highlands
"Green hydrogen" could be produced at a site in the Highlands for use as an alternative to fossil fuels.
It has been proposed that ports and distilleries around the Cromarty Firth could be among the first to be supplied with the fuel.
A planned "hub" on the firth would make the hydrogen in a process using electricity generated by offshore and onshore wind farms.
A feasibility study has begun and the project could be operational by 2023.
The North of Scotland Hydrogen Programme involves organisations including energy firms ScottishPower and Pale Blue Dot Energy, as well as the Port of Cromarty Firth and distillers Glenmorangie, Whyte and Mackay and Diageo.
The drinks companies have been looking for ways to move away from the use of fossil fuels to power sources less harmful to the planet.
Port of Nigg on the Cromarty Firth could also be among the sites supplied with hydrogen.
Making the fuel involves using a system called an electrolyser, which breaks water into hydrogen and oxygen.
The process requires large amounts of power. To make the hydrogen "green" - environmentally-friendly - the electricity needed is usually generated by wind or solar farms.
The North of Scotland Hydrogen Programme is looking at how large offshore wind farms in the Moray Firth and onshore wind farms in the Highlands could play a part in the planned green hydrogen hub.
Barry Carruthers, of ScottishPower, said the hydrogen could be made in gas and liquid form and then used as an alternative to natural gas and diesel.
He told the BBC's Reporting Scotland programme: "It is going to open up options for us to have cleaner transport in the future and cleaner industrial processes."
Joanne Allday, of Invergordon-based Port of Cromarty Firth, said the project was in the early stages but had gathered "a crazy amount of momentum".
She said: "Green hydrogen is the most expensive form. It costs a bit more money to produce.
"The cheapest way of doing it is by using wind or solar energy and we have lots and lots of wind energy off our shores."
She said the project could lead to the creation of new skilled jobs and new businesses opportunities.
The Glenmorangie Company said the hub could potentially produce fuel to replace the gas it uses at its distillery in Tain.
Operations director Dr Peter Nelson said: "This would be an important stepping stone to provide a green energy resource for the whole of the north Highlands.
"The region has huge potential to generate renewable energy and the hub will ensure the region potentially becomes a centre for this emerging technology, providing an essential ingredient of the energy mix for a sustainable future."