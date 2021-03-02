Image published in bid to identify body of woman found on HIghland beach
Police have released a computer-generated image of a woman whose body was found on a Highland beach.
Officers have been unable to identify the woman since she was found a month ago and the picture has been released as part of a public appeal.
Her body was found by members of the public near Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club at Fortrose, in the Black Isle, on 30 January.
The woman's death has not been treated as suspicious.
She is described as white, aged between 25-35 with an athletic build and long, reddish blonde or brown hair.
Police Scotland has appealed for sightings or CCTV images from the Fortrose, Rosemarkie and Inverness areas.
Det Insp Craig Still said: "We have had a significant response to previous appeals and we are grateful to everyone who has been in touch.
"However, this woman sadly remains unidentified and we are releasing this composite image in the hope somebody recognises her.
"One line of inquiry is that this woman may have been present in the Inverness area prior to being found and we would urge anyone who may have seen her in the city to get in touch."
Police Scotland has also sought assistance and advice from the UK Missing Persons Unit at the National Crime Agency.